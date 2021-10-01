Petrol prices increased by Rs4/litre
ISLAMABAD: The government has enhanced the petrol prices by Rs4/litre after making adjustments in the sales tax and petroleum levy, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.
The new prices would be effective from October 1 for the next fortnight, it added.
Accordingly, petrol would be sold at Rs127.30/litre against its existing sale at Rs123.30/litre. The price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs2/litre to Rs122.04 from Rs120.04, kerosene by Rs7.05 to Rs99.31 from Rs92.26, whereas the price of light diesel has been hiked by Rs8.82/litre to Rs 99.51 from Rs90.69.
The statement also said that due to the increase in the petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variations in the last fortnight, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) had worked out the higher petroleum prices but the prime minister decided against the recommendations and passed on the minimum increase in the prices to the consumers.
“The government has absorbed the higher international pressure of prices through reduction in petroleum levy and sales tax,” it added.
The petroleum prices in Pakistan were the cheapest in the region, it added.
Read More
Three Egyptian banks to launch a $64 million fintech fund
CAIRO: The National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, and Banque Du Caire...
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 1st October 2021
Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
USD TO SAR: Today Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal on, 1st October 2021
Today USD to SAR (Dollar rate in Saudi Riyal) – Dollar to SAR...
Saudi Central Bank assets increase $6.2 billion in August
RIYADH/JEDDAH/DUBAI: Assets held by the Saudi Central Bank saw an increase of...
USD TO AED: Today Dollar Rate in UAE Dirham on, 1st October 2021
Today USD to AED (Dollar rate in UAE Dirham) – Dollar to AED...