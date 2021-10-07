Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi on Oct 19
ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad un Nabi will be observed on October 19 after the Ruet-e-Hilal committee announced that the Rabi ul Awal moon has been seen.
The moon was sighted after the Ruet-e-Hilal committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired a meeting of moon sighting.
Maulana Azad shared the astronomical conditions for sighting the new crescent was “very clear” in many areas of the country.
