Ramiz Raja building a Five-Star hotel near National Stadium Karachi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja expressed his wish to build a five-star hotel near National Stadium Karachi.

He had a meeting with various business tycoons including Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and Karachi Kings owner, Salman Iqbal, on his visit to Karachi.

In the meeting, various matters were discussed regarding the development of cricket in Pakistan so Ramiz requested the various parties to step forward and play their part in supporting cricket.

The parties also discussed constructing a five-star hotel near the National Stadium Karachi which will help the PCB in reviving international cricket in Pakistan.

A hotel near the stadium will eradicate the security concerns of international teams and also provide comfort to the citizens of Karachi as major roads will not be blocked during the matches.

Ramiz Raja stated that the private sector has a lot to offer in developing cricket in Pakistan and their services will be crucial in reviving the image of their country.

He said, “We had a fruitful meeting here with AKD and others and we are looking forward to working together. AKD is our opening batsman and he ensured full support for the promotion of cricket,”

In the meeting, the parties also discussed the roadmap of reviving club and school cricket in Pakistan and plans for using National Stadium Karachi for multiple sports and events.