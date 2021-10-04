Rashid Latif: ‘Mohammad Wasim should be removed if the selection is unacceptable’

Pakistan former captain, Rashid Latif termed the changes in the Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as ‘inappropriate’.

Rashid claimed that changing players at this stage will send the wrong message.

Rashid Latif said, “Changing two to three players at this moment will set a negative precedent. Whenever teams will be announced in the future, everyone will ask for changes because we will have set a wrong tradition,”

“If the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) feels that changes are necessary then the first person they should remove is the Chief Selector [Mohammad Wasim]. Making changes to the squad means that the current selection committee has failed to do its job properly,”

Each team participating in the T20 World Cup 2021 are allowed to announce changes in their squads till 10th October.

Pakistan is set to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against India on 24th October at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.