Sachin Tendulkar among 300 named in the Pandora Papers

Indian former cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar was named among the 300 Indians who were included in the ‘Pandora Papers’.

Many heads of state and government have amassed millions in secret offshore assets, as per the investigation published on Sunday by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

Pandora Papers investigation includes some 600 journalists from media including The Washington Post and The Guardian and is based on the leak of some 11.9 million documents from 14 financial services companies globally.

However, Sachin Tendulkar attorney denies any wrongdoing with regards to the investment.

The report said, “Tendulkar’s attorney said the cricket player’s investment is legitimate and has been declared to tax authorities,”

Sachin took retirement in 2013, holding 15,921 runs in Tests and 18,426 in ODIs, both of which remain records.

He has a record of 2278 runs and 6 centuries in ICC Cricket World Cup tournaments. He is also the only man to score 100 centuries in all international cricket.