Samsung to bring RAM Plus feature to more devices

Samsung introduced the expandable virtual RAM feature with the Galaxy A52s, which launched last month. The feature is named RAM Plus which dedicates some of the storage space as virtual RAM. This can slightly improve the performance of the device when many apps are opened at once.

According to a report by SamMobile, the RAM Plus feature was also made available in Galaxy A52 with a software update. The report also suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has this feature with a software update.

This shows that Samsung is bringing RAM Plus feature to its device lineups of older mid-range and flagships too.

However, this is no official list of supported devices that will support this feature.

According to a report by Gizmochina, the OneUI 4.0 based on Android 12 does not bring RAM Plus feature to phones like Samsung Galaxy S21 series. However, with the stable release, the company could roll out this feature.

Samsung’s RAM plus function is not the finest implementation of the feature because it does not allow customers to turn it off. Furthermore, there is no ability to change how much virtual RAM you wish to put up, as some later Realme phones supposedly do. Samsung, on the other hand, could add these features later.