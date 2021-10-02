Stretchable Battery that bends like snake developed in Korea
Korean researchers have developed a battery that bends and stretches like a snake and could be useful in wearable devices.
The prototype is believed to resemble the movement of snake scales and is thought to be fully safe.
The senior researcher who co-led the research at the institute’s Department of Nano Mechanics, Dr. Bongkyun Jang, commented that “mimicking snake scales helped them developed a battery that was flexible, stretchable, and safe to use.”
The battery is different from those found in most wearable devices because the frame and battery must fit together tightly.
According to E&T Magazine reports: “This new device enables flexible movement by connecting several small, rigid batteries in a scale-like structure. To ensure its safety, the researchers optimized the structure to minimize the deformation of the material from which the battery was made. The shape of each battery cell is optimized to achieve high capacity per unit size.”
In a publication about the idea, scientists from the institution explained their proposal.
“This study proposes a novel structure with individual, overlapping units, similar to snake scales that can be used to construct shape-morphing batteries for untethered soft robots.”
