Tevta chairman, minister discuss to provide jobs
LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chairman Ali Salman Siddique has called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat and discussed measures for improving the quality of education and providing economic opportunities to the youth, a statement said.
Iqbal said that an effective strategy has been formulated to provide employment and economic opportunities to the skilled youth.
The Skills Punjab Portal has been set up and Apprenticeship Act 2021 has also been formulated for on-job technical training, he said, adding that more than 61,000 people have been trained under the Skilled Youth Programme.
The capacity of Tevta institutions has been enhanced from 90,000/annum to 230,000/annum, he said, adding that modern training system of CBTA has been introduced in the Tevta managed technical institutes.
In Punjab, three new technical universities Tianjin, Rasool and Mir Chakar Khan Rind have been established, while the fourth technical university is being set up in Rawalpindi.
The sector skill councils have been set up to promote partnerships between the industry experts and technical institutes, he said, adding that the prime minister will soon lay the foundation stone of the Skill Technology Park at Tevta Secretariat.
Promoting quality technical education and equipping the youth with modern knowledge will change the economic condition of the country, he added.
Read More
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 4th October 2021
Karachi: Check the latest 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee. Today 1 Bitcoin...
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR on, 4th October 2021
Karachi: Today GBP to PKR (British Pound Rate in Pakistan Rupee) –...
CPEC to enhance Pakistan’s national strength, international status
BEIJING: After cooperation to deal with the pandemic, Pakistan and China should...
EUR TO PKR: Today Euro rate in Pakistani Rupees on, 4th October 2021
Karachi: Today EUR to PKR (Euro Rate in Pakistan Rupee) – EURO to...
Pakistan, Bulgaria agree to enhance economic ties
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Bulgaria have agreed to enhance bilateral economic cooperation in...