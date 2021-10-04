Tevta chairman, minister discuss to provide jobs

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) chairman Ali Salman Siddique has called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat and discussed measures for improving the quality of education and providing economic opportunities to the youth, a statement said.

Iqbal said that an effective strategy has been formulated to provide employment and economic opportunities to the skilled youth.

The Skills Punjab Portal has been set up and Apprenticeship Act 2021 has also been formulated for on-job technical training, he said, adding that more than 61,000 people have been trained under the Skilled Youth Programme.

The capacity of Tevta institutions has been enhanced from 90,000/annum to 230,000/annum, he said, adding that modern training system of CBTA has been introduced in the Tevta managed technical institutes.

In Punjab, three new technical universities Tianjin, Rasool and Mir Chakar Khan Rind have been established, while the fourth technical university is being set up in Rawalpindi.

The sector skill councils have been set up to promote partnerships between the industry experts and technical institutes, he said, adding that the prime minister will soon lay the foundation stone of the Skill Technology Park at Tevta Secretariat.

Promoting quality technical education and equipping the youth with modern knowledge will change the economic condition of the country, he added.