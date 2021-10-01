TTP suspends the hostilities in South Waziristan

A termination in conflicts between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan fighters in South Waziristan and the army was proclaimed by the banned group in a statement on Friday evening.

The TTP statement said, our leaders have asked all fighters to observe a ceasefire from today to October 20.

The TTP stated that their leaders are involved in some “secret talks”, without explaining any further.

The development comes after the Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier announced in the day that the government is in talks with “some” groups of the TTP for decommissioning.

PM Imran Khan, speaking to TRT World’s Ali Mustafa in Islamabad, said: “I think some of the Pakistani Taliban groups actually want to talk to our government. You know, for some peace, for some reconciliation.”

However, when he was asked to check whether Pakistan is essentially in talks with the TTP, the premier explained to say that talks are ongoing “with some of them”.

He said that the Afghan Taliban are “helping”, in the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan.

The premier said that these talks, for decommissioning, if effective, will lead to the government “forgiving” them, “and then they [will] become normal citizens”.

Furthermore, the government’s statement was met with rigid conflict and outrage by the Opposition.