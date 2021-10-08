Ufone, MicroEnsure introduce family health insurance

KARACHI: Pakistan’s telecom operator, Ufone and MicroEnsure, a subsidiary of the Micro Insurance Company Group, have collaborated to introduce a convenient and affordable health insurance product “U-Sehat Family” in Pakistan, a statement said.

The insurance product brings every Pakistani Ufone user within a virtual health safety net through its affordable, easy to understand and hassle-free insurance system.

U-Sehat Family simplifies the cumbersome traditional health insurance system by digitalising it to extend unparalleled ease and access to Ufone users and their family members during the time of need.

It also facilitates the users with enhanced health provisions, which are in dire need, especially during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

For greater convenience, the insurance policies have been tailor-made according to the specific needs of every user such as special health packages, including ‘Silver’ (Rs6+tax/day), ‘Gold’ (Rs12+tax/day) and ‘Platinum’ (Rs19.5+tax/day).

Moreover, U-Sehat Family plans to offer benefits such as daily hospitalisation benefit, daily intensive care unit (ICU) benefit and funeral expenses cover and costs of hospitalisation in Pakistan subject to the opted plan.

The users can subscribe by dialling the USSD String*6070# and for more details can visit www.ufone.com/usehatfamily/.

Shahbaz Khan, executive vice president, Wireless Services, PTCL Group, said: “We are excited to partner with MicroEnsure to provide a convenient and enabling insurance solution to our customers. Being a customer-centric brand, Ufone is committed to touch upon every aspect of our customers’ lives and health is of prime importance. We hope that U-Sehat Family will not only bring hassle-free insurance to our customers but will bridge the wide disparity in terms of access to health facilities in the country.”

Rehan Butt, CEO of MicroEnsure Pakistan, and vice president of Micro Insurance Company Group, said: “We are a proud partner of Ufone in design, delivery and servicing of insurance products and have reached out to scores of customers over the last three years of working together. Increased health awareness in members of the mass market is one of the outcomes of the Covid-19 and over time we have been getting feedback from a large number of customers, asking for a product covering their family members.”

“We thank for the support and patronage from Ufone for making this new package available to their customers and hope it will play a significant role in deepening health insurance penetration in Pakistan.”

Insurance coverage is quickly becoming a common necessity vis-à-vis the lack of medical facilities and infrastructure in the public sector leading to enhanced reliance on the private health services.

Ufone’s insurance coverage for its customers will come as a great help for the low-income groups with regard to the rising costs of medical facilities.