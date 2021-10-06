Ukraine wants to enhance economic ties with Pakistan: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ukraine has prioritised enhancing the trade and economic ties with Pakistan for increasing the bilateral trade and investment opportunities in near future, a diplomat said.

During a meeting with Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) former president and D.Watson CEO Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, Ambassador of Ukraine to Pakistan, Markian Chuchuk said that Ukraine has friendly ties with Pakistan on diplomatic and economic spheres, adding: “We need to take further steps to promote trade and investment between the two countries.”

The ambassador said Ukraine has a prominent position in the international market for the production of wheat and sunflower oil and is willing to increase its imports to Pakistan.

The private sector should come forward to promote trade between the two countries, he said and assured all possible cooperation in this regard.

Chuchuk said that he has served as an ambassador to Thailand for six years and has extensive experience in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

As a senior business leader Bakhtawari spoke about his company’s introduction, as well as his efforts to increase trade volume between Ukraine and Pakistan.

There is a need to explore new avenues for increasing traders and business relations between both sides, he added.

He also said the increase in bilateral trade volume would provide an opportunity for the two countries to come closer on the economic front.

Embassy secretary Dr Olena Bordilovska was also present during the meeting.