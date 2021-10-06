Who is DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum?

RAWALPINDI: In a major army reshuffle, Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum on Wednesday replaced Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to the media wing of the armed forces, Lt Gen Anjum was commissioned in the Light Anti Tank Battalion of Punjab Regiment and throughout his career he has had command, staff and instructional assignments.

The new ISI chief is a graduate of Combined Arms Centre UK, Staff College Quetta, NDU Islamabad, Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, USA, and Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. He has also completed an advance staff course from the UK.

The ISPR said that Lt Gen Anjum also holds a master’s degree from King’s College, London and the National Defence University, Islamabad.

The DG ISI has commanded troops in in conventional as well as sub-conventional threat environments. He has also served on the western border and the line of control (LoC), apart from his service in Balochistan.

The military’s media wing said that the new ISI chief commanded infantry brigades in South Waziristan, Kurram agencies and Hangu during Gen Raheel Sharif’s Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

During Operation Radd-ul-Fasad, Lt Gen Anjum was was serving as Inspector-General of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan.

Apart from the field assignments, the ISPR said that Lt Gen Anjum has also been an instructor at the Pakistan Military Academy, Staff College and NDU. The general has also been commandant of the Staff College in Quetta.

Lt Gen Anjum has been chief of staff of five Corps and his last assignment was as Karachi corps commander, said the ISPR.

The new ISI chief is also a keen runner and enjoys playing basketball and cricket.