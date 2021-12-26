Air Sial to start flights from Lahore to Dubai on Dec 30

26th Dec, 2021. 07:21 pm
Air Sial

Pakistani airline Air Sial has announced to start flights from Lahore to Dubai from Lahore starting from Dec 30

Air Sial which is a domestic air travel service announced on Thursday its first-ever international flight schedule. It will start its Dubai flight schedule from Lahore on Dec 30.

The private airline will operate two flights to Dubai from Lahore in a week.

The Air Sial was launched on December 25, 2020 as a domestic airline service.

