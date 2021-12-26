Air Sial to start flights from Lahore to Dubai on Dec 30

Pakistani airline Air Sial has announced to start flights from Lahore to Dubai from Lahore starting from Dec 30

Air Sial which is a domestic air travel service announced on Thursday its first-ever international flight schedule. It will start its Dubai flight schedule from Lahore on Dec 30.

The private airline will operate two flights to Dubai from Lahore in a week.

The Air Sial was launched on December 25, 2020 as a domestic airline service.