Armed forces to ‘play’ its role in achieving NSP’s vision: DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar

Director General of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar assured on Tuesday that country’s armed forces will “play their due part in achieving the vision laid out” in the National Security Policy (NSP).

…in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort. Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy. (2/2) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 28, 2021

The spokesperson for the country’s armed forces labelled the policy an “important milestone in strengthening” the national security of Pakistan.

“The comprehensive framework, recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort. Pakistan’s Armed Forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy,” tweeted Maj Gen Iftikhar.

The DG ISPR’s tweets came hours after National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf announced that the federal cabinet has given a go-ahead for Pakistan’s first-ever NSP.

The approval came a day after the National Security Committee approved the policy.

On Monday, the National Security Committee approved the country’s first-ever National Security Policy at the 36th meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad with PM in the chair.

During the meeting, NSA had briefed the participants on the salient features of the NSP. The adviser had highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a comprehensive National Security Framework whereby the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety, security and dignity of the citizen of Pakistan.

He had said to ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, NSP puts economic security at the core.

The adviser had claimed that a stronger economy would create additional resources that would, in turn, be judiciously distributed to further bolster military and human security.