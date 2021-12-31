Atlas Honda installing Rs532 million solar generation at its premises

KARACHI: Pakistan’s largest motorbike manufacturer, Atlas Honda, plans to set up another 5MW solar generation facility at its plant in Sheikhupura, a statement said on Friday.

Atlas Energy Limited has sought a generation licence for installing a solar plant at Atlas Honda’s premises, which would cost Rs532.2 million. The company expects to achieve commissioning of operations by June 30, 2022.

Last year in October, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) granted a generation licence to Atlas Group’s subsidiary Atlas Energy to install solar generation facilities having a cumulative 2.5MW capacity for its motorcycle manufacturing plant in Sheikhupura.

More and more manufacturing/assembling units in the country are opting for renewable energy (captive) generation to secure uninterrupted supply and cut costs. The companies have installed captive power plants to secure uninterrupted power supply and ensure efficiencies.

Earlier, the captive generation was gas-based, but now the gas is a scarce and expensive commodity, so the companies are opting for renewable captive generation.

To recall, P&G, Service Industries Limited, Kohinoor Textile Mills, Fauji Cement Company, Eni, and DP World have installed solar power generation to meet their energy requirements.

In addition, several others have entered into bulk power procurement agreements with the alternative energy producers, while a large number of sugar mill-owners have already set up biogas plants.

Gas shortage, lower costs and commitment to a clean environment are compelling the companies to switch to alternative energy resources. Captive renewable energy offers short-term, as well as long-term efficiencies, while being environment-friendly.