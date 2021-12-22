BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 22, 2021

Pakistan eyes greater Central Asian trade benefits

The emerging regional trade outlook after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to an active engagement between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics. The US defeat in Afghanistan also eliminated the Indian influence in the neighbouring country, which sits at the crossroads to South and Central Asia. –JAVED MIRZA

Cabinet approves Strategic Trade Policy Framework

ISLAMABAD: To enhance the ability of Pakistani enterprises’ capacity to produce, distribute and sell products and services more efficiently than competitors, the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) till 2025. –HAMZA HABIB

Internet slowed down as undersea cable develops fault

KARACHI: Internet services were hampered in Pakistan, as the international undersea cable developed a fault. –JAVED MIRZA

PSX remains bearish amid profit-taking

KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks observed a profit-taking session, as the global markets turned red on Tuesday, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron virus globally, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA

Cnergyico moves to acquire stakes in Puma Energy

KARACHI: The board of directors of the Cnergyico Pk Limited has approved to negotiate with Puma Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited to acquire its majority stake, a bourse filing said on Tuesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Rupee makes another historic low against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but made a new historic low of Rs178.05 at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER

Fall from grace: Rupee misery far from the end

Pakistan is successfully implementing all the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get the stalled $6 billion funding programme. The South Asian country is facing financial challenges but, at the same time, the economic situation seems fragile, pointing towards the severity of immediate measures to control mushrooming inflation. –TARIQ KHALIQUE

Unisame calls for promotion of hemp exports

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote hemp exports and its medical uses, an official said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Packages Limited joins consortium for Sanofi Foreign Participations’ stake

KARACHI: Packages Limited, a Lahore-based multinational packaging company, has joined an investor consortium to evaluate a potential purchase of 52.87 per cent shares held by Sanofi Foreign Participations BV in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan, a bourse filing said. –JAVED MIRZA

Minister reviews infrastructure improvement

LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam reviewed colonisation and improvement of infrastructure for the Export Processing Zone Sialkot, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI

