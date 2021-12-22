BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 22, 2021
Pakistan eyes greater Central Asian trade benefits
The emerging regional trade outlook after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan has led to an active engagement between Pakistan and Central Asian Republics. The US defeat in Afghanistan also eliminated the Indian influence in the neighbouring country, which sits at the crossroads to South and Central Asia. –JAVED MIRZA
Cabinet approves Strategic Trade Policy Framework
ISLAMABAD: To enhance the ability of Pakistani enterprises’ capacity to produce, distribute and sell products and services more efficiently than competitors, the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF) till 2025. –HAMZA HABIB
Internet slowed down as undersea cable develops fault
KARACHI: Internet services were hampered in Pakistan, as the international undersea cable developed a fault. –JAVED MIRZA
PSX remains bearish amid profit-taking
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks observed a profit-taking session, as the global markets turned red on Tuesday, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the Omicron virus globally, dealers said. –JAVED MIRZA
Cnergyico moves to acquire stakes in Puma Energy
KARACHI: The board of directors of the Cnergyico Pk Limited has approved to negotiate with Puma Energy Pakistan (Private) Limited to acquire its majority stake, a bourse filing said on Tuesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Rupee makes another historic low against dollar
KARACHI: The rupee fell slightly against the dollar on Tuesday but made a new historic low of Rs178.05 at the closing of the interbank foreign exchange market, dealers said. –SHAHNAWAZ AKHTER
Fall from grace: Rupee misery far from the end
Pakistan is successfully implementing all the conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to get the stalled $6 billion funding programme. The South Asian country is facing financial challenges but, at the same time, the economic situation seems fragile, pointing towards the severity of immediate measures to control mushrooming inflation. –TARIQ KHALIQUE
Unisame calls for promotion of hemp exports
KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote hemp exports and its medical uses, an official said. –LATIFUR REHMAN
Packages Limited joins consortium for Sanofi Foreign Participations’ stake
KARACHI: Packages Limited, a Lahore-based multinational packaging company, has joined an investor consortium to evaluate a potential purchase of 52.87 per cent shares held by Sanofi Foreign Participations BV in Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan, a bourse filing said. –JAVED MIRZA
Minister reviews infrastructure improvement
LAHORE: Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam reviewed colonisation and improvement of infrastructure for the Export Processing Zone Sialkot, a statement said. –IQTIDAR GILANI
