CDWP proposes two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to Ecnec for approval
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.
During the meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the Ministry of Water Resources presented a project, “Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV 650MGD (revised) at a cost of Rs191.2 billion.
The project was presented with the reduced scope and cost for 260MGD water at Rs126 billion. The ministry also recommended the constitution of a committee to settle certain observations before its submission to Ecnec.
Khan emphasised that there is a severe water shortage in Karachi and; therefore, the project needs to be carried out on a fast-track basis.
Similarly, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented a project, “Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services in ICT” worth Rs528.4 million.
The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding (KFW grant) and the Public Sector Development programme. The overall project objective is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Regional Blood Centre in Islamabad to provide safe blood and related products to the linked hospital blood banks in the Islamabad Capital Territory.
It will also eliminate duplication of services, improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness by placing hospital blood banks under RBC 3 Islamabad for the supply of safe blood products.
Besides, the project will also increase voluntary non-remunerated blood donation (VNRBD) from 12 per cent (estimated) in a phased manner, including conversion of replacement/family donors to regular blood donors and ensuring rational use of blood and blood products.
The CDWP cleared two position papers worth Rs3.2 billion. The first paper was presented by the Ministry of Federal Education, titled, “Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education” worth Rs1.2 billion and the second paper was presented by the Ministry of Information Technology, titled, “Cyber-security for Digital Pakistan Phase-1 ICT” worth Rs1.9 billion.
Planning secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission and officials from the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participate through video-links.
Read More
UK firm closer to offering global internet via satellites
MOSCOW: A Russian Soyuz rocket on Monday took 36 more satellites from...
Pakistan equity market shed 205 points amid profit-taking
KARACHI: The Pakistan stocks witnessed a dull session on the first day...
PTCL launches cyber-security services for corporate customers
KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched new cyber-security services...
Pakistan ranks 99 among 132 economies featured in the Global Innovation Index
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan ranks 99th among the 132 economies featured in the Global...
Sri Lanka to triple rubber exports by 2025
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s revenue from exports of rubber and rubber-based products has...