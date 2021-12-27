CDWP proposes two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to Ecnec for approval

The Karachi traffic police on Friday issued a traffic plan for today amid Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit and a protest against inflation in Saddar. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended two projects worth Rs191.2 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) for approval.

During the meeting, presided over by Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, the Ministry of Water Resources presented a project, “Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme K-IV 650MGD (revised) at a cost of Rs191.2 billion.

The project was presented with the reduced scope and cost for 260MGD water at Rs126 billion. The ministry also recommended the constitution of a committee to settle certain observations before its submission to Ecnec.

Khan emphasised that there is a severe water shortage in Karachi and; therefore, the project needs to be carried out on a fast-track basis.

Similarly, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination presented a project, “Establishment of Safe Blood Transfusion Services in ICT” worth Rs528.4 million.

The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding (KFW grant) and the Public Sector Development programme. The overall project objective is the establishment of a state-of-the-art Regional Blood Centre in Islamabad to provide safe blood and related products to the linked hospital blood banks in the Islamabad Capital Territory.

It will also eliminate duplication of services, improve efficiency and cost-effectiveness by placing hospital blood banks under RBC 3 Islamabad for the supply of safe blood products.

Besides, the project will also increase voluntary non-remunerated blood donation (VNRBD) from 12 per cent (estimated) in a phased manner, including conversion of replacement/family donors to regular blood donors and ensuring rational use of blood and blood products.

The CDWP cleared two position papers worth Rs3.2 billion. The first paper was presented by the Ministry of Federal Education, titled, “Establishment of Directorate General of Religious Education” worth Rs1.2 billion and the second paper was presented by the Ministry of Information Technology, titled, “Cyber-security for Digital Pakistan Phase-1 ICT” worth Rs1.9 billion.

Planning secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, senior officials from the Planning Commission and officials from the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participate through video-links.