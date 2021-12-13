COAS Bajwa lauds Sindh Rangers services, sacrifices in maintaining law and order
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday lauded services and sacrifices of Sindh Rangers for maintaining law and order resulting in significant decline in terrorism and crime rate over the years and providing a secure environment for socio-economic activities.
In his visit to the Karachi Corps headquarters, the Pakistan Army chief was given detailed briefing on operational matters of the formation, security situation in the province especially Karachi, said a statement issued by the ISPR.
COAS was also briefed on formation’s support to civil administration in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) including FWO, NLC and NDMA’s efforts for improvement in existing infrastructure to safeguard against urban flooding in Karachi and uplift of relevant civic facilities.
General Bajwa expressed his satisfaction over operational preparedness of the corps and measures in place for ensuring internal security and appreciated synergised efforts of all stakeholders in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan.
Later, COAS Bajwa also visited Headquarters Sindh Police, where he laid floral wreath on the Martyrs’ Monument. He hailed pivotal role of Sindh Police in ensuring improvement in security situation in the province.
COAS also interacted with families of Sindh police Shuhada and expressed his gratitude to them for their sacrifices. COAS assured them of all out support of Pakistan Army.
