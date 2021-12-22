ECP accepts Swati, Chaudhry’s apologies over remarks against electoral watchdog

With a warning to remain careful in the future, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday accepted written apologies tendered by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Railways Minister Azam Swati for their remarks against the electoral watchdog.

Swati and Chaudhry had launched a tirade against the ECP in September when they levelled serious allegations of rigging and taking bribes against the electoral watchdog. They had also raised questions over the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

As a result, ECP had to issue show-case notices to both PTI leaders on the matter.

Later, Chaudhry and Swati submitted their written apologies to the ECP on November 23, and December 3, respectively.

On Wednesday, the railways minister appeared before the commission in person. During the hearing today, ECP Sindh Member Nisar Durrani criticised Swati for not showing up in the previous hearings. “Do you have more responsibilities?” he asked.

In reply, Swati contended that he had always raised his voice for making the ECP an autonomous institution.

“All institutions are yours, and you should refrain from speaking against them,” Durrani told Swati.

Talking to the media outside the election commission in Islamabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Barrister Ali Zafar said that both Swati and Chaudhry had already tendered their apologies for what happened in the past.

He said that conducting free and fair elections was ECP’s responsibility and to do so, Barrister Zafar added, the commission had also sought assistance from the government.

“We do not want any rift between the government and the ECP,” said Swati on this occasion.

“Foreign powers do not want overseas Pakistanis to have the right to vote,” said the railways minister.

The government would strengthen the ECP in every possible way for transparent elections, claimed Swati.