Fatima Fertilizer earns global recognition

KARACHI: Fatima Fertilizer became the first company within the global fertiliser industry to have clocked 60,220,000 safe man-hours, which is the highest accomplishment within the global fertiliser industry, a statement said.

This landmark achievement was only made possible by demonstrating the highest safety performance through the implementation of world-class safety standards and industry best practices, it added.

As the world’s unrivalled authority on record-breaking achievements, the role of Guinness World Record remains to celebrate the world’s very best and inspire others in pursuing the same path to attain global recognition and distinction.

This recent achievement by Fatima Fertilizer is testament to the fact that its work operations and quality standards are truly world-class, while maintaining a consistent focus on continuous quality improvement.

While speaking about the achievement, Rabel Sadozai, national marketing manager at Fatima Fertilizer, said: “We are extremely delighted at earning this global distinction, which projects our utmost priority towards safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and protecting the environment.”

“We are also proud of our Pakistani roots and the fact that this achievement helps to positively impact the soft image of Pakistan within the global arena and positions it among the World’s leading industrial players.”

Fatima Fertilizer remains committed to becoming an industry benchmark by achieving excellence in achieving a recognised Quality Management System (QMS) and maintaining accreditations of ISO’s health, safety and environment protection standards, which help ensure process safety management and promote a culture of extending responsible care and a behaviour-based approach to adopting workplace safety.