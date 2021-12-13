Furniture exports post record 202.39% increase in four months
LAHORE: Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) chief executive officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq has said that the furniture exports registered a 202.49 per cent increase during the first four months of the current fiscal year, compared with the corresponding period of last year.
“The furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs. There is a need to support the furniture industry for boosting exports,” he said, while talking to a delegation of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) led by chief financial officer Chenone Nasir Hussain.
Ashfaq regretted that the previous governments neglected the furniture sector and urged the federal and provincial governments to pay special attention to the training of workers on modern lines for meeting international standards.
He suggested adopting an aggressive marketing strategy that could help double exports in a short span of time.
