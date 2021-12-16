Genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 begins at ICCBS – University of Karachi

KARACHI: Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) is carrying out genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 and monitoring the emerging pattern of variants at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi.

ICCBS Director and COMSTECH Coordinator General Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary disclosed the development on Thursday while presiding over a meeting held at PCMD.

He said the nationwide genome surveillance was conducted at the Jamil-ur-Rahman Centre for Genomics at the ICCBS.

He said the National Institute of Virology (NIV), working under PCMD, has so far screened more than 0.3 million suspected samples of Covid-19 collected from different districts of Karachi.

Prof Choudhary said, “Dr Panjwani Centre has played a pivotal role in terms of performing national duty during the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19.”

He added that the Sindh health ministry had already declared ICCBS as the provincial government’s healthcare research hub. He informed that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah personally monitored the development of the ‘super-lab’.

The official said that the centre has developed the capacity to conduct over 3,000 tests every day which is the highest in the country.

He said that NIV is also carrying out genotyping of SARS-CoV-2 and monitoring the emerging pattern of variants.

Prof Choudhary emphasised the need to accelerate genomic surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 to timely identify and contain rapidly emerging strains of the pandemic virus.

He said the importance of genome surveillance could not be overlooked. He added monitoring of changes occurring in the SARS-CoV-2 virus is equally important as controlling the pandemic.