Govt, stakeholders review SME Policy

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has chaired a meeting to review the proposed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Policy, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.

The Industries and Production secretary briefed the meeting on the proposed SME Policy and the concerns of stakeholders.

The concerns were related to key policy recommendations in regulatory and tax environment, SMEs access to finance, institutional strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) and the SMEs development fund.

The proposed policy is being designed to increase the SMEs contribution in the economy. The meeting deliberated in detail about the concerns of all the stakeholders to agree to the framework of the policy and to reach consensus.

Highlighting the importance of SMEs in the economic and social development of Pakistan, the adviser said the government is keen to provide conducive environment to facilitate small and medium enterprises growth and ease of doing business.

He also emphasised to make Smeda more effective and fully functional to cater to the SMEs and increase the penetration of the regional SMEs across the country.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, secretaries of finance, commerce and I&P, chairman FBR, SBP governor, Smeda CEO and senior officers.