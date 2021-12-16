Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha to star in “Double XL” a film about fat shaming.

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha takes on their next onscreen projects regarding fat shaming and shuts down the bullies.

Sonakshi along with Huma announced the film through a video that showed them talking about their experiences with trolling. Both of the actress had to loose several pounds before putting their foot in Bollywood. Yet, they both were targeted time and again about their weight.

They shared a video on InstaGram recalling some of the fat shaming they had to experience while having burgers and drinks. Huma was said to be “to heavy to be the lead” while SOnakshi was called “Motakshi.” This however did not ulter the girls’ confidence as they were seen laughing off these rude comments.

Sonakshi asks Huma if they are in fact fat shaming each other. To which Huma replied “Of course, People consider fat shaming a matter of pride in our country.”

The video concludes with both of them introducing the storyline. Two women contrasting personalities and with different backgrounds who are attacked because of their weight.

Double XL is directed by Satramm Ramani and co- produced by Huma and her brother Saqib Saleem. The film is set to release in summer of 2022.