Imran Khan following Modi’s footprints against farmers, claims Shazia Marri

ISLAMABAD: Central Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPP-P) MNA Shazia Marri said Prime Minister Imran Khan had once declared that he would make everyone cry, and today, as he had promised, the entire nation was crying due to his worst economic and anti-farmer policies.

Read more: Fawad responds to criticism over urea price hike

In a statement, Marri claimed that PM Imran was treating farmers in the country like Indian PM Narendra Modi had treated farmers in his country.

The PPP-P leader accused the premier of creating an “artificial shortage” of urea and DAP fertiliser in the country and said that the labourers and farmers were suffering because of a shortage of urea fertiliser created by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

It seemed, according to Marri, the government’s ATMs were allegedly involved in the smuggling of urea fertiliser, and they wanted to destroy the farmers of the country by importing it at expensive rates.

PM Imran’s government had a programme to export the urea fertiliser and then buy it again at higher prices like wheat, she added.

Read more: Committee reviews urea stock position, production

She said that PTI’s government was benefiting the wheat importers in his government, and there was a fear that such measures by PM Imran’s government could lead to severe food shortages in the country.