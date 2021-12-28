IR tax offices to observe extended working hours

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday directed the offices of the Inland Revenue (IR) to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes during the last two days of the year by extending working hours.

On an office order, the revenue board directed the tax offices to remain open and observe extended working hours till 8:00pm on Thursday, December 30, 2021 and till 12:00 midnight on Friday, December 31, 2021 to facilitate taxpayers in the payment of duty and taxes.

The chief commissioners have been asked to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches to the respective branches of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on the same date to account for the same towards the collection for December 2021.

Earlier, the central bank issued instructions to the banks to facilitate taxpayers by opening bank branches for extended hours.

The SBP-BSC offices and the NBP branches would observe extended banking hours till 8:00pm and 10:00pm on December 30 and December 31, 2021, respectively, for the collection of government taxes and duties manually, as well as Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC)’s Over the Counter facility.

The central bank said to ensure same day settlement of the tax collection on December 31, 2021, Nift would arrange special clearing at 8:00pm on December 31, 2021 for the same day clearing of payment instruments.

Further 1Link would arrange to provide the settlement batch of transactions executed through ADCs platform till 10:00pm on December 31, 2021 to the SBP for settlement in the government accounts.

The SBP said the NBP branches would settle their transactions of December 31, 2021 with the respective SBP-BSC field offices/head latest by 10:00pm on the same day, i.e., December 31, 2021.

The central bank also said that to eliminate the issue of spillover of tax receipts, the NBP would ensure that no instrument concerning government receipts, lodged in above office hours, would remain unattended at any NBP branch and would be settled on the value date of December 31, 2021 through special clearing.