Iran diplomats get Saudi visas for OIC posts: Officials

AFP News Agency

24th Dec, 2021. 04:45 pm
Iran Saudi

Iran Saudi

Three Iranian diplomats have received visas from Saudi Arabia allowing them to take up posts at the headquarters of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, officials said on Friday.

Iran and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both members of the pan-Islamic body, have held several rounds of talks since April aimed at improving relations.in 2016, the Kingdom’s execution of revered cleric Nimr Al-Nimr saw protesters attack Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Riyadh responded at the time by cutting ties with Tehran, while OIC foreign ministers condemned the violence.

Riyadh and Tehran support opposite sides in several conflict zones across the region, but Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and officials in Saudi Arabia confirmed visas had been approved for the diplomats.

“Saudi Arabia has agreed to grant visas to three Iranian diplomats as part of a routine procedure for representatives of a member state of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC),” a Saudi foreign ministry official said Friday.

Amir-Abdollahian, at a joint press conference in Tehran on Thursday with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, said Baghdad had supported the move.

“Thanks to the efforts of Fuad Hussein and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi, we will participate in the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh in Baghdad,” he said.

“I thank the Iraqi government for its efforts to help resolve misunderstandings and restore Tehran-Riyadh relations to normal,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

“We are ready to send technical delegations to restore relations to normal,” he said.

The Jeddah-based OIC has 57 members and describes itself as the collective voice of the Muslim World.

Read More

2 days ago
Distribution of travel documents: Hundreds to leave Afghanistan

Hundreds of people braved sub-zero temperatures in Kabul to queue outside the...
2 days ago
Bangladesh protests US sanctions of its security chiefs

The US imposed sanctions against Bangladesh's Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police force,...
2 days ago
Steepest drop of US life expectancy by Covid

US life expectancy dropped by 1.8 years in 2020, final official figures...
2 days ago
Stronger China-Germany partnership

As the world is wrestling with a host of daunting global challenges,...
2 days ago
India monks call for 'Muslim genocide' in hate speech summit

Outrage as far-right religious and political groups seek Rohingya-like mass murder and...
2 days ago
Will India’s new ‘China hand’ ambassador help fix damaged ties?

India has appointed a senior diplomat, who can speak Chinese fluently and...