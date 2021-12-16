Is Ranbir-Alia Finally Tying the Knot?

Celebrity wedding is something that has always been exciting for people in the sub-continent. They love to ship the couple, judge the dresses and make comments on the venue and people invited. Katrina and Vicky’s extravagant wedding was being closely followed by a lot of their fans, now it seems like Alia Butt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are getting welled up for the couple.

It was said earlier that the couple will join the married brigade in December. But, we are half way through and there is still no sign of it. Or is there?

Latest reports suggest that the couple has only postponed their wedding till January 2022. It also suggests that the couple is not planning anything extravagant and would rather go for a simpler and more intimate event.

The couple will be getting married in Mumbai only. With only a few of their family and friends in attendance.

One of the reason to keep the ceremony in Mumbai is because Alia’s father and one of Ranbir’s uncles are not well and won’t be able to travel long distance.

Alia and Ranbir have almost finalized Taj Land Ends as their venue as well.