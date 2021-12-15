Meeting discusses wheat support price, electricity tariff
LAHORE: Five-member delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad led by its president Khalid Mehmood Khokhar called on Punjab chief secretary Kamran Ali Afzal and apprised him about the problems being faced by the farmers.
During the meeting, the participants discussed the wheat support price, electricity tariff for tube-wells and measures for improvement in agriculture.
Talking to the delegates, the chief secretary said that all possible steps would be taken to resolve the problems of farmers and improve the agricultural sector.
The Punjab government would ensure the availability of urea fertiliser for the wheat crop at a fixed price, he said, adding that the federal government would be approached to resolve the issues relating to the federation.
Khalid Mehmood Khokhar said that the production cost of crops has increased manifold, adding that an increase in the wheat support price and provision of electricity for tube-wells at low rates was necessary
