Minister briefed about issues of Sundar Industrial Estate

LAHORE: A delegation of Sundar Trade and Industry Association (STIA) led by its president Malik Azhar Ali called on Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal at the Civil Secretariat and apprised him about the infrastructure and other issues at the Sundar Industrial Estate, a statement said.

The minister said industrial development is the top priority of the government, adding that the government has provided maximum facilities to domestic and foreign investors to set up industrial units.

Modern infrastructure has been provided in the industrial estates, he said, adding: “Punjab has become an investment priority due to better infrastructure and investor-friendly policies.

The road infrastructure would be improved for the convenience of the industrialists of Sundar Industrial Estate, he said, adding that the commissioner would be asked to stop construction without approval of building plans.

Industries and Commerce secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid, additional secretary of commerce, director general industries, Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) chief executive officer and relevant officers were also present on the occasion.