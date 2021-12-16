MQM-P to not carry PTI’s weight: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Thursday that his party would not carry the labour and burden of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in coming times.
Speaking to media with Justice (retd) Wajihuddin at the party’s temporary Bahadurabad office, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party is pushing Sindh towards ethnic tensions. “MQM-P will carry its own weight and PTI its own,” he said.
MQM-P’s Siddiqui said that the country requires functional judiciary and inclusive democracy, adding that all political forces are invited to All Parties Conference to unite against Sindh Local Government Act.
Meanwhile, Justice (retd) Wajeehuddin Ahmed said Imran Khan should directly file a defamation case against him if his rights have been infringed by allegations. Speaking on Bol News programme ‘Tabdeeli’ recently, the retired judge had claimed that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen used to give up to a Rs5million per month to Imran Khan to manage expenses of his Bani Gala residence.
