Pakistan expresses solidarity with Bangladesh over ferry tragedy

A file photo of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Pakistan on Friday expressed solidarity with Bangladesh over the loss of precious lives in the ferry fire incident in Jhalakathi district.

At least 37 people died when an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh, police said, as terrified passengers leaped overboard to escape the blaze.

The latest maritime tragedy to hit the impoverished low-lying nation happened in the early hours in a river near Jhalokathi, 250 kilometres south of Dhaka.

“Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and the Government of Bangladesh,” a statement by the Foreign Office said.

It further said that at this moment of grief, the country’s thoughts and prayers are with the brotherly people of Bangladesh.

The blaze was believed to have originated in the engine room and ripped through the ferry, Islam said. Despite having an official capacity of 310 the vessel was carrying at least 500 people, many of who were returning home from the capital.

In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people. In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo vessel.

Fires are also a regular source of tragedy. In July, 52 people perished in a blaze in a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, an industrial town outside Dhaka.

And at least 70 people died in February 2019 when fire tore through Dhaka apartments where chemicals were illegally stored.