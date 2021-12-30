Pakistan’s 30% total, 46% eligible populations stand vaccinated: NCOC

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), a body that oversees the Covid-19 operations in Pakistan, confirmed on Thursday that 30% of the country’s total population and 46% of the eligible population now stand vaccinated.

In a message on Twitter, the NCOC also urged people to get themselves vaccinated amid a rising Omicron variant scare in the country.

“In wake of [a] rising threat of Omicron, please get yourself fully vaccinated and follow SOPs! Wear [a] mask, avoid crowded places and ensure social distancing,” said NCOC.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours: 1,546,404

Total vaccine administered till now: 155,023,641 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

Pakistan reported 482 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the first time in four weeks that daily cases went up to over 400.

Statistics 30 Dec 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 50,662

Positive Cases: 482

Positivity %: 0.95%

Deaths :3

Patients on Critical Care: 639 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) December 30, 2021

79 confirmed Omicron cases detected in Pakistan

A day earlier, the National Institute of Health (NIH) had confirmed a total of 79 cases of Omicron across the country, claiming that it has also isolated the patients and initiated contact tracing to control the spread of the variant.

An NIH statement issued by the institute on Tuesday said that since the World Health Organisation (WHO) had designated Omicron as a variant of concern on November 26, the Ministry of National Health Services, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), NIH and provincial health departments remained vigilant to detect the new variant in Pakistan.

“The first case of Omicron was reported on December 13 in Karachi. As of December 27, a total of 75 Omicron cases have been confirmed, (including) 33 in Karachi, 17 in Islamabad and 13 in Lahore. Twelve cases were associated with international travel,” the NIH had said in the statement.

“The relevant authorities have isolated the patients and initiated contact tracing in order to control the spread of the variant.”

“Vaccination and SOPs (standard operating procedures) continue to be our best defence against Covid-19 despite the mutations being reported. All government-approved Covid-19 vaccines available in Pakistan remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation. The government urges everyone to get both doses of [the] Covid-19 vaccine as well as the booster dose as per the eligibility criteria and process. More details are available at the NCOC website (ncoc.gov.pk) and Sehat Tahaffuz Helpline (1166),” it had added.