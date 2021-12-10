PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line BRT project in Karachi today

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations. Image: Radio Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to inaugurate the Greenline Rapid Bus Transit Project — one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan — today.

Read more: ‘Imran Khan to inaugurate Green Line project gifted by Nawaz Sharif to Karachi’

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project with intersections is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground, and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The state-of-art subversive bus terminal with a parking facility and the commercial mezzanine floor was being also being constructed at Numaish. The construction work on Phase-I was started in 2016.

A day earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, along with the party workers and leaders, ‘symbolically inaugurated’ the Greenline Rapid Bus transit project.

The wait is over. Inauguration of greenline by PMIK today. First of the 5 big federal govt projects included in karachi transformation plan being delivered. Great progress on all others. WE PROMISED… WE ARE DELIVERING #GreenLineForKarachi — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 10, 2021

Speaking to the media, the PML-N stalwart said that those used to call Metro Bus ‘Jangla Bus Service‘ were now coming to Karachi to inaugurate it to secure credit. He claimed it was the PML-N government that gave Green Line Bus Service to Karachi.

“[Prime Minister] Imran Khan now knows how country progresses with motorways,” Iqbal had said.

Read more: Green Line buses to operationalise from Dec 25 in Karachi: governor

The former planning minister continued that if given a chance, the PML-N would make Karachi, a model city as its progress would help Sindh prosper.