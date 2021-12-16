PSP’s Shabbir Qaimkhani expresses concern over rise in prices of urea, fertilizers

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Vice Chairman Shabbir Ahmad Qaimkhani on Thursday expressed his deep concerns over the sharp rise in prices of urea and ammonia fertilizers across Sindh, and alleged that the Pakistan Peoples Party leaders are giving fertilizers solely to its corrupt leaders at a controlled rate, while ordinary farmers are not being provided fertilizer at even a thousand rupees more than the control rate.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of farmers at the party’s Pakistan House, adding that the farmers are being humiliated in long queues to get a sack of fertilizer, while the fertilizer is being delivered to the PPP leaders for their lands. There is already a crisis of wheat in the whole of Sindh. Now due to non-production of urea, it is feared that in the coming new year there will be more crisis of wheat.

He said that the PPP mafia is active behind the disappearance of fertilizer during the wheat harvest. “The self-imposed increase in the number of dealers and vendors of pesticides has also increased the difficulties of the farmers,” the PSP leader said. The price of urea ranges from Rs1,750 to Rs3,000. The small farmers are suffering from severe anxiety.”

In the 14-year rule of the PPP, influential people of the PPP have used their influence to get new water courses approved on their lands while the province is currently facing water scarcity, due to which ordinary farmers have been deprived of wheat and mustard, he alleged.

Qaimkhani further said that water is not available even for the crop of wheat, due to non-sowing of wheat as required, severe crisis of wheat is expected next year.

He said that no one asks about the poor farmer of Sindh that are on the verge of death due to poverty and despair. The tyrants and corrupt rulers intoxicated with power have nothing to do with the problems of the peasants.

“PPP has considered Sindh as Zardari’s estate. Pak Sarzameen Party stands with the poor people of Sindh. We will fight the PPP’s biased rulers because we are loyal to the state and not to any oppressive government,” he concluded.