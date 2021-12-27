PTCL launches cyber-security services for corporate customers

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has launched new cyber-security services to protect its corporate and financial customers against cyber-attacks, a statement said on Monday.

The new services are based on the PTCL’s cutting-edge Security Operations Centre (SOC), which will reinforce the digital security by building a safety wall against a range of cyber-security threats to the customers’ data, digital assets and infrastructure, it added.

“Cyber-security is becoming a major strategic priority for organisations in the present day, and our corporate customers depend on our secure and robust services. [The] PTCL Group continues to innovate and modernise its cyber-security offerings to live up to their expectations,” PTCL and Ufone group chief information officer Saad Muzaffar Waraich said.

“Our Security Operations Centre (SOC)-based cyber-security services create an impregnable defensive wall around the digital infrastructure to ensure that our customers’ operations and services work seamlessly. We endeavour to stay ahead of the evolving threats and challenges in the cyber world,” he added.

To provide end-to-end-protection, PTCL is offering seamless interoperability, complete visibility, and granular control for hybrid deployments, including hardware, software, and X-as-a-Service across networks, endpoints, and Clouds.

The system enables consistent and reliable security across the extended digital attack surfaces, including applications, code, ports, servers and websites, as well as unauthorised system access points.

The PTCL’s cyber-security services are the latest edition to its portfolio and is based on the industry’s highest performing ‘integrated’ cyber-security platform with a rich ecosystem.

PTCL developed the SOC to manage and monitor customers’ infrastructure and services in a managed services model. The platform safeguards their digital assets, data, services and products against cyber-threats and also significantly helps reduce their spending on their cyber-security infrastructure and its associated operational overheads.