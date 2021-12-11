Saudi Arabia e-commerce sector expected to surpass $13b by 2025

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce market value increased 60 per cent between 2019 and 2020, and is now forecast to exceed SR50 billion ($13 billion) by 2025, Arab News quoted a new analysis.

Boston Consulting Group’s report, prepared jointly with Meta, explains e-commerce’s large growth relative to the traditional retail sector.

E-commerce sales in Saudi Arabia have been driven by apparel, electronics, and appliances.

Despite the fast growth of the sector in Saudi Arabia, it is still in an emerging phase, the report argued.

In 2020, the online sales in the kingdom accounted for 8 per cent of the total retail sales, compared with 18 per cent worldwide.

“The e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia is smaller in comparison to some of the bigger e-commerce markets, such as China, the US, and the UK,” BCG managing director Pablo Martinez said.

“However, its tremendous potential is already apparent, despite its infancy, and the advancement of a robust e-commerce ecosystem in the years ahead will present a multitude of economic and social benefits,” he added.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia comes as the kingdom makes sustained progress to its Vision 2030.