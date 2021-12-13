SBP revises prudential regulations for microfinance banks
KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has issued revised prudential regulations for microfinance banks to streamline the requirement of obtaining credit information report (CIR) and simplifying the documentary requirements from the microfinance borrowers, a statement said.
Earlier, the Credit Bureau Act (CBA) 2015 was promulgated to provide a basis for incorporation and functioning of credit bureaus in Pakistan.
Under the CBA, Licensed Credit Bureaus (LCBs) are offering comprehensive CIR to financial institutions on individuals/borrowers to make informed decisions, borrowers’ credit worthiness and debt carrying capacity.
Considering the development in LCB landscape, following amendments have been made in the MFBs’ regulations.
Earlier, the microfinance banks were required to obtain written declarations from the borrowers about the facilities already obtained by them from other financial institutions. However, as LCBs are able to offer comprehensive CIR on individuals/borrowers; therefore, to avoid duplication, this requirement has been withdrawn. This would bring efficiency and further simplify the loan approval process by reducing documentary requirements from the borrowers.
Similarly, the microfinance banks were earlier required to obtain a mandatory credit report from the State Bank of Pakistan’ eCIB for all credit facilities, exceeding Rs30,000. Since LCBs are able to offer comprehensive CIR to its members, which constitutes almost all the banks/MFBs and non-bank microfinance companies (NB-MFCs); therefore, the mandatory requirement to make inquiry from the SBP’s eCIB has been withdrawn.
This revision will allow the MFBs to independently decide on obtaining CIR of the borrowers, regardless of loan size.
Further, the microfinance banks obligation towards reporting to the SBP’s eCIB has also been simplified, besides aligning relevant terminologies with the Credit Bureaus Act, 2015.
Read More
USD TO PKR: Today's Dollar rate in Pakistan on December 14, 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of US dollar...
Currency rates in Pakistan - 14th December 2021
Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 14th December 2021, Check...
Today's Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 14th December 2021
Karachi: Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan Per tola is Rs. 119,000. These...
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 14th December 2021
KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of UAE Dirham...
Dubai Gold: Today's Gold Rate in UAE on, 14th December 2021
Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (14th December, 2021) 24 Carat is AED...