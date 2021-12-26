Sharif family has ability to blackmail institutions like a mafia: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry once again termed the Sharif family a mafia, “which possesses the ability to blackmail institutions including the judiciary.”

The minister expressed this in a tweet against the backdrop of a news story asserting that an affidavit by the former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim against former judges was signed in the office of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. He also shared the clipping of the news story in his tweet.

راناشمیم نے جسٹس ثاقب نثار اور اسلام آباد ہائیکورٹ کے جج صاحبان کیخلاف حلف نامہ نواز شریف کے دفتر میں ان کے سامنے Notarise کرایا،نئےانکشافات نےایک بار پھر شریف فیملی کو سیسیلین مافیا ثابت کیا ہے کہ کس طرح وہ ایک مافیا کی طرح عدالتوں سمیت اداروں کو بلیک میل کرنےکی صلاحیت رکھتےہیں pic.twitter.com/MBPx0V1jpY — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 26, 2021

In the ‘leaked’ affidavit, dated November 10, 2021, Shamim allegedly stated that the former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar during his visit to GB made a call to an Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge and asked him to ensure that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were not granted bails before the General Elections 2018.

The IHC will open the ‘sealed affidavit’ couriered from London in the presence of the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) during the proceeding on December 28.

“Rana Shamim notarised the affidavit against ex-CJP Saqib Nisar and judges of the IHC in front of Nawaz Sharif in his office,” Fawad wrote in the tweet.

The new revelations have once again proven Sharif family a ‘Sicilian Mafia’ that possesses the ability to blackmail different institutions including the judiciary, he added.