Six injured in Karachi street crimes
KARACHI: At least six people were shot and injured while resisting a robbery and looting incidents in different parts of the city on Monday.
According to the detail, early in the morning at Mehran Town, Lyari, Korangi and Surjani town, dacoits shot injured five young men and looted 45 people in broad daylight.
Shiraz, son of Rafiq was shot and wounded by dacoits while resisting a robbery. He was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital. Separately, 25-year-old, Tahir son of Sharif was also shot and injured by a dacoit while resisting looting near Lohari Mohalla, Rahmani Masjid. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.
Muhammad Riaz son of Falak Sher, 25, was injured in the firing and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.
Son Muhammad Khan was injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital for medical treatment 18-year-old Kashif son of Mushtaq was injured in a robbery near Jani Town 4K Chowrangi and was rushed to Abbasi Hospital for medical treatment.
Read More
Moola Chotok - The iconic dreamland
Moola Chotok is a paradise hidden in Khuzdar, Balochistan. Although most of...
LHC seeks Punjab government response on new LG law
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday sought reply from the Punjab...
Singer Zohaib Hassan files counter claim Rs2 billion damages against Ishtiaq Baig
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notice to renowned businessman...
Only Imran Khan can resolve Kashmir issue: PM AJK Abdul Qayyum Niazi
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Monday...
LG polls violence: ECP asks KP election commissioner to submit detailed report on Dec 22
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...