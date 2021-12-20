Six injured in Karachi street crimes

KARACHI: At least six people were shot and injured while resisting a robbery and looting incidents in different parts of the city on Monday.

According to the detail, early in the morning at Mehran Town, Lyari, Korangi and Surjani town, dacoits shot injured five young men and looted 45 people in broad daylight.

Shiraz, son of Rafiq was shot and wounded by dacoits while resisting a robbery. He was rushed to the Jinnah Hospital. Separately, 25-year-old, Tahir son of Sharif was also shot and injured by a dacoit while resisting looting near Lohari Mohalla, Rahmani Masjid. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital.

Muhammad Riaz son of Falak Sher, 25, was injured in the firing and was rushed to Jinnah Hospital for medical treatment.

Son Muhammad Khan was injured and was rushed to Civil Hospital for medical treatment 18-year-old Kashif son of Mushtaq was injured in a robbery near Jani Town 4K Chowrangi and was rushed to Abbasi Hospital for medical treatment.