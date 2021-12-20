UAE central bank extends Targeted Economic Support Scheme

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 11:29 am
UAE central bank

Image Courtesy: File

DUBAI: The UAE’s central bank has extended several measures of its Targeted Economic Support Scheme until June 30 to support the continued recovery of the country’s economy, Arab News quoted the bank, as saying.

It said in a statement it was extending the TESS programme to support new lending and financing, as well as prudential relief measures regarding banks’ capital buffers and liquidity and stable funding requirements.

Read More

3 mins ago
Crypto mining hardware is in high demand in Russia despite high prices

RIYADH: Russian online retailers have registered a growing demand for new and...
14 mins ago
Egypt to build $20k electric vehicle in collaboration with Chinese firm

RIYADH: Egypt has ordered a state-owned company to work with a Chinese...
23 mins ago
International banks in UAE to switch to Monday to Friday work week

DUBAI: Deutsche Bank AG, JPMorgan Chase and Co and Societe Generale SA...
32 mins ago
Saudi food platform sets IPO at $226/share

RIYADH: Saudi online food delivery platform Jahez International Co, announced its initial...
55 mins ago
Boeing wants to build its next airplane in ‘metaverse’

In Boeing Co’s factory of the future, immersive 3-D engineering designs will...
1 hour ago
Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped...