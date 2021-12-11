Uber encouraging partner drivers to get free trips to vaccination centres

KARACHI: Uber, the global ride-hailing platform that seamlessly connects riders with the drivers, is again offering its riders and drivers the chance to avail free rides to and from public Covid-19 vaccination centres in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, a statement said.

During a previous similar vaccination drive, Uber had successfully given out approximately 24,000 free trips to the riders to facilitate them with their vaccinations and play its part in supporting the local authorities in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the second phase of this thoughtful initiative, Uber is now encouraging its partner drivers to get themselves and their families, as well as the riders, vaccinated by availing the chance to book rides to vaccination centres for free.

Riders and drivers will receive vouchers via SMS or email, through which they will be able to book up to four rides with a maximum cap of Rs375/trip, to and from the vaccination centres listed on the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) website in three cities, Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

The voucher can be redeemed from the Uber app and will be valid till December 31, 2021.

“At Uber, safety of our riders and partner drivers is considered a priority and we have consistently been looking at how we can help safely mobilise our communities and assist the local authorities during this pandemic-affected time. Mass vaccinations have played a significant role in Pakistan’s currently declining Covid-19 infection rates, and we would like to use our platform and technology to continue facilitating not just our riders, but our partner drivers and their loved ones, to get vaccinated and remain safe,” Shahid Khan, country head at Uber Pakistan, said.

This commitment to facilitate access to vaccines for the masses comes as part of the Uber’s global initiative to help the communities move what matters, supporting public authorities and cities, as they work to fight further spread of the ongoing pandemic.

Uber has worked on several initiatives during the last year-and-a-half to curb the virus’ spread, including the launch of Uber Medics and Uber Connect, along with the introduction of advanced safety measures for both riders and drivers, financial assistance for drivers diagnosed with the Covid-19, as well as in-app reminders for the riders and drivers to follow the advice from the public health authorities.