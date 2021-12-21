Unisame calls for promotion of hemp exports

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan to promote hemp exports and its medical uses, an official said.

Unisame president Zulfikar Thaver urged the prime minister to set up a regulatory authority for the promotion of hemp (Bhang) for medicinal and industrial use and exports as well.

Thaver said that there is an urgent need for directing the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOS&T) to adopt standards before framing any regulations.

It is very necessary and incumbent on the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) to adopt the standard, without which it would not be proper, he added.

He expressed hope that the MOS&T will take immediate positive steps to enable implementation of the prime minister’s plan.

President Unisame said that he is surprised at the slow pace of the prime minister’s team, who take a long time to implement the prime minister’s agenda on a fast track.

Thaver said that the government’s decision to regulate the cultivation of hemp and educate the farmers to adopt discipline, and remain in the selected areas with proper monitoring and ear marking of areas and farms/fields is praise worthy.

He stressed the need for it to be put in top gear as it can tap a very big market and earn much needed foreign exchange.

The Unisame Council appreciated the decision and said that this will benefit the small and medium enterprises farmers, processors and exporters and is indeed an opportunity for all.

It also appreciated the agenda of Razak Dawood, adviser on commerce to the prime minister for creating the export culture.

It would also be best for the ministry of commerce to simultaneously allow export of hemp to achieve the export enhancement agenda.