UVAS, Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation sign agreement

LAHORE: The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding for awarding 10 scholarships to needy/deserving talented students for getting higher studies, a statement said.

The MoU is aimed at providing opportunities to students for the enhancement of skills through career counseling related to their field and polish them for practical life.

UVAS vice chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation chairman Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami signed the MoU in a ceremony held at UVAS, City Campus on Tuesday.

Pro vice chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani, dean faculty of biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, executive director of Karwan-e-Ilm Foundation, Khalid Irshad Sufi, faculty, assistant director of financial aid Qaiser Hussain and members of Scholarship Award Committee were also present.

Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Shami acknowledged the role of UVAS for the development of the livestock sector.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad said that this cooperation would be beneficial for needy/deserving students facing financial constraints during their studies.

Earlier, he briefed Shami on various undergraduate degree programmes of the university and providing testing facility to detect coronavirus by UVAS BSL-3 for the general public.