Viral Video: Veena Malik’s Latest Dance Video Sets the Internet on fire

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 02:33 am
Veena Malik

A Video of Veena Malik is making rounds on the internet in which the actor can be seen dancing. The video lit the internet on fire.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irfanistan (@irfanistan)

Recently the beautiful actress Veena Malik expressed her desire for a second marriage. In a recent interview with a private channel, actress, and host Veena Malik discussed various topics, including her first marriage.

During the interview, on the question of a second marriage, Veena said, “If at all, I’ll marry again and I would like to marry a religious person because one who has a fear of God does not hurt others.”

“Actually, it is always safe to belong to the religion and traditions you follow even after marriage. Inter-cast marriages can ruin my married life,” she added.

Veena denied rumours that she was still living with her ex-husband, Asad, after their divorce. She said, “After khula, when he ran off to Dubai with our children, he kept them at my house. I was bearing all their expenses because my children had nothing there.

