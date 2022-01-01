159 Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Lahore via Wagah border

A group of 159 Indian Hindu pilgrims, reaching Pakistan earlier today on a four-day visit via the Wagha border, have left for Peshawar on Saturday to visit the shrine of Shri Param Hansji Maharaj in Teri village of Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The group left for Peshawar via a special flight of Pakistan International Airline (PIA), according to Bol News.

Read more: India refuses to allow PIA to operate special flights for Hindu pilgrims

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) Patron-in-Chief and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar had welcomed the pilgrims at the famous border dividing Pakistan and India.

Talking to the media, Dr Kumar said that religious tourism was initiated on November 24 last year, when Indian pilgrims had visited the shrine of Shri Param Hans Ji Maharaj.

He said that religious tourism between the two neighbouring countries was happening every month for the first time in history.

Dr Ramesh said that Hindu pilgrims from different countries also reached Peshawar, adding that many events had been organised for them in Islamabad as well.

A delegation from Pakistan will visit the Indian cities of Dehli, Jaipur, and Ajmer Sharif after January 20, he announced

“It has been decided that Pakistani tourists will travel via PIA and Indian pilgrims will travel through Air India,” Dr Ramesh said.

He vowed that cooperation in trade and other sectors with India would also be increased soon.

Read more: Pakistan Hindu Council, PIA sign MoU to promote religious tourism

“When the people of both countries meet, the acrimony will automatically be wiped off,” Dr Ramesh hoped and said they would have to move forward with a positive approach.