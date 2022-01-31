Aaradhya Bachchan: A star in the making

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s only daughter Aaradhya is no less than her celebrity parents and is winning hearts from a very young age.

Being the youngest in a family of celebrities, Aaradhya is surely the apple of the eyes of Bachchans.

Aish keeps sharing the pictures and videos of her little one on social media which remains a treat for the fans.

A new unseen video of the little bundle of joy popped up on media and the fans are speculating a star in the making.

Aaradhya looks adorable in the traditional attire that she chose for Indian Republic Day.

The video garnered a lot of love and wishes in no time.

The little Bachchan looked much similar to Anjali from the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the fans are loving this resemblance.

On the work front, Aishwarya will be next seen in Ponniyin Selvan: Part One.