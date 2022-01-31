At least 15 opposition members standing with PM Imran, says Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Monday that at least 15 elected members from the opposition benches are supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government.

Answering the media on the government’s surprising victory in the Senate on the State Bank of Pakistan’s finance bill despite lacking a majority, he said that going to the IMF is more of a necessity than the desire of the government.

“We have gone to the IMF 23 times. No resolution or bill from the government met failure in the house. The opposition should think over its failure,” he said. “Only Maulana Fazlur Rehman desires street agitation otherwise the rest are serious politicians.”

Nothing will happen to the government, they can come to Islamabad if they want, he said. “Nothing was discussed related to any emergency or presidential system in the cabinet.”

The interior minister said that the PTI will win the upcoming local bodies election.

Terrorism cases increased

The interior minister admitted that there has been a rise in the terror attacks in the country because of Baloch terror groups and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. However, he added that the Pak armed forces are ready to address any given security challenge in hand.