BOL CEO Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh Urges People to Make 2022 more Memorable and Fruitful

KARACHI: Founder and CEO BOL Media Group Mr Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh urged the people to strive to make the incoming year more memorable and fruitful than the last one.

“The New Year is a trigger for us to look towards the future. It is the reading on the compass that gives us a clear direction of where we need to go,” said the BOL Media Group founder in a tweet.

“Happy New Year!” said the BOL Media Group founder.

Throughout the year 2021 the BOL Media Group achieved several milestones under the leadership of Shoaib Ahmed Shaikh. The group has launched multiple record-breaking news and entertainment programmes that has helped its channels develop a huge following with over 50 million subscribers, 10 billion views and much more.

The group has also launched a weekly newspaper that is published from Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore with global circulation in six continents and 256 countries.

Apart from his business ventures, the BOL Media Group founder carries out his philanthropic ventures with his non-governmental organisation Aik Allah Kafi hai. Through this NGO Mr Shaikh hopes to educate 10 million children and is also establishing a school that will be completed in 2022.