BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 12, 2022

Karachi’s power consumers paying huge cost of KE-SSGC rift

KARACHI: The electricity in January is going to cost Karachi consumers way more, as the power utility has expressed its inability to produce cheaper electricity due to gas shortages. –JAVED MIRZA

Askari Bank board approves amalgamation of its subsidiary

KARACHI: The board of directors of Askari Bank Limited (AKBL) has approved the amalgamation of its wholly owned subsidiary Askari Securities Limited (ASL) with and into Foundation Securities Limited (FSL), a bourse filing showed on Tuesday. –LATIFUR REHMAN

Rupee slightly up against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee recorded a slight gain on Tuesday on improved dollar supply in the market, dealers said. –LATIFUR REHMAN

UAE launches AED100 million ‘Arab genius project’

ABU DHABI: Ruler of Dubai, vice president and prime minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has launched the AED100 million “Arab genius project”, Khaleej Times reported. –WEB DESK

Pakistan, Romania sign MoUs for cooperation in commerce, education

BUCHAREST: Pakistan and Romania signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to enhance bilateral cooperation between the trade bodies as well as for the provision of educational scholarships to Pakistani students. –APP

Facing questions on trades, Fed vice chair to leave early

NEW YORK: Federal Reserve vice chair Richard Clarida announced on Monday he will exit the US central bank early; following questions over his equity trading activity early in the Covid-19 pandemic. –APP

